Meet John Cena's 'beautiful' and super smart wife Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena might be a titan in the wrestling ring and Hollywood star, but behind the scenes he likes to keep his personal life, particularly his relationship with wife Shay Shariatzadeh, more private.

The Playing with Fire actor occasionally delights fans by sharing glimpses into his bond with Shay, whose intelligence and charm blew him away.

John has described his wife as "beautiful" both inside and out, but what more do we know about the woman who stole his heart?

Born in Iran

© Getty Images John and Shay met in Canada but she was born in Iran

Shay was born in Iran and raised in Canada.

The couple's wedding certificate showed that Shay resided in Vancouver but her birthplace was Iran.

Shay is an engineer

© Getty Images Shay has beauty and brains

She boasts an impressive professional background and holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Her interest in engineering began at an early age. "I have always enjoyed math and physics," she told Motorola Solution's subsidiary Avigilon. "My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project, and it was an autonomous car — and that was it!"

Her career has seen her work in technology, with roles in software and product management for various companies, showcasing her sharp intellect and technical prowess.

Inspired by her mom

© Getty Images They've been married since 2020

Shay comes from a hardworking family and her mom's work as a surgeon inspired her. "The strongest and most hard-working woman I know is my mother," she said in Avigilon's International Women's Day feature. "The biggest lesson she taught me was to be independent and fight for the things I want in life."

Shay added: "While she was at the peak of her career, she gave it all up to move her family to Canada to give us a better future. She is the reason I fight to be the best version of myself, to be kind and to never give up."

Their love story

© Getty Images The pair met in a bar

John and Shay's romantic journey began in 2019 when they met in Vancouver, Canada, while Cena was filming the comedy Playing with Fire. Their connection was instant.

She was at a restaurant for dinner and John was there to watch the Super Bowl.

They approached him for a photo and he says they still have that picture hanging in their home.

They exchanged numbers and the rest is history. "I left the restaurant and on my walk home I [texted], 'It was so nice to meet you, you're beautiful, I'd like to get to know you more if you have any free time coming up I'll make time for you.'" John explained on The Howard Stern Show. "She's like, 'You want to go out this weekend?' I said, 'Sure.'"

Their wedding

© Getty Images for A24 They had two weddings

Their relationship blossomed away from the media spotlight, culminating in a private ceremony in October 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

They had a second, larger wedding celebration with family and friends in Vancouver in July 2022.

He was previously engaged to Nikki Bella

© Rodin Eckenroth John and Nikki split and she went on to marry DWTS's Artem Chigvintsev

John's relationship with Shay was his first since his engagement to Nikki Bella ended in 2018. At the time, they were just weeks away from walking down the aisle and had been a couple for six years.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the pair said in a statement.

Nikki moved on with DWTS dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Joined at the hip

© GC Images John says they're always together

Shay is incredibly supportive of her husband's career both in the wrestling ring and on-screen.

She regularly graces red carpets with him and during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, John confessed that they rarely apart from one another.

"I travel with my wife. We go everywhere together," he said. "I certainly value her safety and well-being. "One of the promises I made to her on the altar was, 'I will never put you or I'll do my best to not put you in undue harm's way.'"