Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris reunite at Dick Cheney funeral, Donald Trump, J.D. Vance not invited — updates
Subscribe
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris reunite at Dick Cheney funeral, Donald Trump, J.D. Vance not invited — updates

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris reunite at Dick Cheney funeral, Donald Trump, J.D. Vance not invited — updates

Catch up on what to know about the former vice president's funeral, including who's there, the snubs, and who opted out of attending

Split image of Dick Cheney and Joe Biden, Jill Biden, and Kamala Harris at his funeral© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Dick Cheney's funeral is officially underway, bringing together a number of notable politicians, including Joe Biden, whose 83rd birthday is today, as well as his wife Dr. Jill Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and fellow former Vice President Mike Pence, among others.

Cheney, widely regarded as the most influential vice president in history, and the architect of the "war on terror," which unleashed decades of violence and instability in the Middle East, passed away earlier this month on November 4, Election Day, aged 84, from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

His public memorial services are being held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Keep up below.

1/4

Joe Biden shakes hands with former Vice President Mike Pence as former first lady Jill Biden talks with former Vice President Kamala Harris at the funeral service of former Vice President Dick Cheney at the National Cathedral on November 20, 2025 in Washington, DC© Getty Images

Harris and Biden reunite

Harris and Biden, along with Dr. Jill, were seen greeting one another and chatting as guests filled the cathedral. There have long been reports of growing animosity between the two, starting with when Harris took over Biden's reelection campaign (though he endorsed her), and catapulting most recently when in her book about the brief, failed campaign, 107 Days, Harris spoke unfavorably of Biden and his perceived lack of support in her efforts to beat Donald Trump in the seminal election.

2/4

Donald Trump and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate JD Vance greet supporters during the rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio© Getty Images

Donald Trump, J.D. Vance snubbed

Speaking of the current president, neither he nor his vice president were invited to the funeral, while all other former living presidents were. Though Cheney did endorse Trump in his 2016 campaign, in later years, he alongside his daughter Liz Cheney broke ranks and not only withdrew their support, but in 2024, they supported Harris in her campaign.

3/4

barack and michelle obama on stage© AFP via Getty Images

Obamas reportedly not attending

Neither Barack nor Michelle Obama are attending the funeral, People reports. Their absence comes after earlier this year, the former president attended Jimmy Carter's funeral without the Becoming author, who has been focusing on distancing herself from her political life, and has this year launched a new podcast, IMO, as well as a new book, The Look.

4/4

George W. Bush speaks during the funeral service for late US Vice President Dick Cheney at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2025© Getty Images

Who else is attending — and not

Bill Clinton is reportedly also not attending the funeral due to an unavoidable scheduling conflict. George W. Bush is in attendance and has given his eulogy, plus also in attendance are Al Gore, Dan Quayle, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, John Thune, a​​​​nd John Roberts, among others.

Other Topics
More US
See more
Read More