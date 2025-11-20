Joe Biden, Kamala Harris reunite at Dick Cheney funeral, Donald Trump, J.D. Vance not invited — updates

Dick Cheney's funeral is officially underway, bringing together a number of notable politicians, including Joe Biden, whose 83rd birthday is today, as well as his wife Dr. Jill Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and fellow former Vice President Mike Pence, among others.

Cheney, widely regarded as the most influential vice president in history, and the architect of the "war on terror," which unleashed decades of violence and instability in the Middle East, passed away earlier this month on November 4, Election Day, aged 84, from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

His public memorial services are being held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Keep up below.

1/ 4 © Getty Images Harris and Biden reunite Harris and Biden, along with Dr. Jill, were seen greeting one another and chatting as guests filled the cathedral. There have long been reports of growing animosity between the two, starting with when Harris took over Biden's reelection campaign (though he endorsed her), and catapulting most recently when in her book about the brief, failed campaign, 107 Days, Harris spoke unfavorably of Biden and his perceived lack of support in her efforts to beat Donald Trump in the seminal election.



2/ 4 © Getty Images Donald Trump, J.D. Vance snubbed Speaking of the current president, neither he nor his vice president were invited to the funeral, while all other former living presidents were. Though Cheney did endorse Trump in his 2016 campaign, in later years, he alongside his daughter Liz Cheney broke ranks and not only withdrew their support, but in 2024, they supported Harris in her campaign.



3/ 4 © AFP via Getty Images Obamas reportedly not attending Neither Barack nor Michelle Obama are attending the funeral, People reports. Their absence comes after earlier this year, the former president attended Jimmy Carter's funeral without the Becoming author, who has been focusing on distancing herself from her political life, and has this year launched a new podcast, IMO, as well as a new book, The Look.

