Donald Trump reacts to Seth Meyers' latest joke about him months after Jimmy Kimmel controversy

Donald Trump is once again speaking out against America's late night hosts. The president has made no secret of his contempt for the likes of Jimmy Kimmel or Stephen Colbert, celebrating when the latter's show was cancelled by CBS this year, as well as when the former's show was briefly yanked from ABC's programming over comments he made about late right-wing personality Charlie Kirk. Now, he is reacting to Seth Meyers' latest jokes about him, suggesting mocking him is "probably illegal."

Over the weekend, Trump shared a post on Truth Social suggesting Seth "may be the least talented person to 'perform' live in the history of television," after the former Saturday Night Live star made some jokes about the former reality star's address to U.S. troops during a recent trip to Japan, particularly his fixation on steam catapults.

© Getty Images Seth also joked about Trump's signature dance move, suggesting it looks like he is drying his neck with a towel

After playing Trump's remarks to the troops emphasizing how he favors steam catapults, and joking about the apparent newfound obsession, Seth teased: "I'll try my best to explain the gist of what he's talking about in a new segment we're calling 'Seth Translates Trump to English," and explained what catapults have to do with aircraft carriers, and why the Navy upgraded to an electromagnetic launching system, which Trump appears to dislike. "Trump doesn't like that because he thinks, I don't know, electricity votes for democrats or something," he said.

"Experts say it would cost billions to go back to the old system, but Trump thinks he knows more about aviation than everyone else because he dances like one of those guys that holds the signaling sticks on the runway,” he went on, as a clip of Trump dancing, edited so he is dressed like an aircraft marshaller, played.

Trump then took to Truth Social — his social media platform he launched after being banned from Twitter (now X) in the wake of the January 6 insurrection — and wrote: "Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to “perform” live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise."

© Getty Images The President with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

He then suggested he watched his show "the other night for the first time in years," adding: "In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults."

© Getty Images Seth and the former reality star on SNL in 2004

"On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic. Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!" the post concluded.

© Getty Images Trump taking questions at Air Force One on October 27

This isn't the first time Trump's dislike of the late night host's extends to Seth. In a 1:56am Truth Social post in August he reacted to NBC renewing Seth's contract (which happened back in May), writing: "There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers," and again suggesting: "He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child," along with: "So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope's contract. I don't know, but I'll definitely be finding out!!!"