Why Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo says she has to book herself to jail

It appears Bunnie Xo landed herself with an accidental jail appointment.

The podcast host, who is married to rapper Jelly Roll, recently revealed that she is going to have to book herself in, after she was pulled over and caught driving with a suspended license, unaware that it was.

Both she and her husband have previously gotten candid about their previous legal troubles, and now she was equally as candid about her latest run-in with the law.

© WireImage Bunnie and Jelly have been married since 2016

During the November 21 episode of her podcast Dumb Blonde, Bunnie, 45, announced: "It looks like your girl is gonna have to go book herself in, and if I do, you guys have seen all my past mugshots, right? I'm going in glammed the [expletive] up, baby," and teased: "And I'm going to vlog it."

She went on to explain that back in 2020, she got a ticket in Alabama while she was driving home from a family vacation, of which she had no memory of.

The issue was only reignited a few weeks ago, when she was pulled over for having her car windows tinted, and a cop told her she had been driving with a suspended license, tracing the issue back to the previous ticket.

© Getty Images for Stagecoach The duo are parents to Jelly's kids Bailee Ann and Noah

She was let off with a warning, and Bunnie was quick to pay the old ticket, but when she was pulled over yet again, this time, the warning turned into a jail appointment. "I might've been speeding, I don't know. I can't confirm or deny," she said, before explaining how she was told her license was still suspended.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jelly Roll shows off biggest transformation yet after weight loss

"I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry. What do I do?' And he’s like, 'Well, it is an arrestable offense.' And I'm just like, '[Expletive], dude,'" she further recalled, noting that she at least was not arrested, but was told she'll have to go and book herself in.

"I have anxiety," she added over the prospect of having to be held in jail, noting that her lawyer is already handling it. "I'm not built for prison and jail… I know we're laughing about it, and it's no joking matter. Don't drive on a fricken' suspended license. But I didn't know. This ticket's from five years ago."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Both Bunnie and Jelly have spoken candidly about their past legal troubles

Bunnie's previous legal troubles

Just a few weeks ago, Bunnie emotionally opened up about her past legal troubles, sharing on Instagram all of her previous mugshots, starting from her first at 19 until her last at 26. "Looking at the first one, I just couldn't believe what a baby I was. I was 19 , already living on the streets of Vegas for 5 years, couch to couch, or with whatever boyfriend would let me stay. By then I'd already lost three babies," she recalled, adding: "As the pics go on the eyes only get more sad, more broken & more intoxicated. The fact that I'm smiling in some of these will let you know just how disconnected I was from myself & my emotions."

"I look at those photos now & just want to hug that little girl. She thought surviving meant hyper independence, fighting in the streets, barking loud & biting even harder."

"I'm not ashamed of these photos. They remind me who I used to be, & how far grace has carried me," she went on, and maintained: "If you're in your own rock-bottom season right now, I need you to know this — you can rebuild. You CAN rewrite your story & start believing in yourself. You are never too far gone for God to find you, love you, & lift you out."