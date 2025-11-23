Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe looks just like famous mom in new set of selfies

Mariah Carey's daughter is looking more and more like her with each passing day.

Over the weekend, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer's daughter Monroe, 14, shared a series of selfies, sparking a wave of compliments and remarks of her similarities to her famous mom.

In addition to Monroe, nicknamed Roe, the Grammy winner is also a mom to Monroe's twin brother Moroccan, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2016.

Monroe took to Instagram on Saturday, November 22, and shared a series of selfies, starting off with a close-up shot highlighting her long, brunette curls and winged eyeliner.

More similar photos followed, as well as a Boomerang showing off her look: a red Olivia Rodrigo t-shirt from her GUTS tour, layered over a black long-sleeve shirt and paired with gray jeans.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Looks like you are about to sing 'Vision of Love,'" referring to her mom's 1990 debut single, as others followed suit with: "Omg you're so big. I have followed your mom with you since you were little. You're beautiful," and: "Beautiful Roe!!!! Just like your Mom!!" as well as: "You are just as gorgeous as your mother."

Mariah on co-parenting

Earlier this year, Mariah, during a wide-ranging interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King on September 24, was asked by the veteran news anchor: "I'm curious about you and your two children and how you navigate — 'cause you're a co-parent with Nick Cannon — how you navigate co-parenting when his life is so public."

The Grammy winner preferred not to delve into the subject, explaining: "I kinda feel like it's best if I don't talk about him because he can just be in his own world," and then quipped: "No offense to him."

Friends nonetheless

Despite Mariah's recent refusal to discuss how she co-parents with Nick, back in 2019, she did praise what a good job both of them had done at both co-parenting and remaining friends. Speaking with People, she first shared of the twins: "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," before adding of Nick: "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

© Instagram The twins with their dad on their 13th birthday in 2024

Nick's ten other kids

Since welcoming his twins with Mariah, Nick has welcomed ten other children with five different women, five of which were born in 2022 alone.

He welcomed Golden in 2017 with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares Powerful, born in 2020, and Rise, born in October 2022. In 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ Abby de la Rosa; he also shares with her daughter Beautiful, his 11th child, born in November 2022, a month after his son Rise with Brittany was born.

© Getty Images Monroe has expressed an interest in following in her mom's footsteps

Plus, in July of that year, he welcomed son Legendary with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. His daughter with LaNisha Cole, Onyx Ice Cole, was born in September 2022, and he also has Halo Marie, born in December of 2022, with Alyssa Scott, who was the mother of his other son, Zen, who passed away aged five months.