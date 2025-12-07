Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blue Bloods star breaks silence on being recast for Boston Blue — and how Donnie Wahlberg told him
Subscribe
Blue Bloods star breaks silence on being recast for Boston Blue — and how Donnie Wahlberg told him

Blue Bloods star breaks silence on being recast for Boston Blue — and how Donnie Wahlberg told him

For the Blue Bloods spin-off, which stars Donnie Wahlberg and premiered October 17, Andrew Terraciano was replaced by Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg, Andrew Terraciano on Blue Bloods, 2019© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Blue Bloods' new era meant saying goodbye to a few beloved characters — and the actors behind them.

Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan once again, premiered on CBS October 17, and introduced Blue Bloods fans to a new family prominent in law enforcement, this time the Silvers, who are based in Boston, rather than in New York City like the Reagans. 

And though in addition to Danny Reagan, the spin-off does bring over the Sean Reagan (Danny's son) character over to Boston, original star Andrew Terraciano was replaced by Mika Amonsen.

Split image of Mika Amonsen and Andrew Terraciano, both as Sean Reagan© Getty Images
Mika has taken on the role of Danny's son Sean

Andrew, finally breaking his silence on his role being recasted, told Us Weekly: "It's beautiful because you'll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character," and maintained: "It doesn't mean for even a second that somebody else can't go and do something beautiful with it."

The 22-year-old actor added: "I got the joy of playing Sean, and I got to send him off into the world." His gig on Blue Bloods, which aired from 2010 to 2014, is his first and only major acting role. "Now somebody else gets that joy. We're both getting to show what we do and then send Sean off into the world."

Recalling the moment he learned of the recasting, Andrew, who was about seven years old when he was cast as Sean, said: "I had somebody call me — actually the day that I was graduating — and they had spoken to my mom and she called me [crying]. They were like, 'They might be looking for a different Sean."

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan on Blue Bloods in 2022© Getty
Andrew featured in close to 300 Blue Bloods episodes

"Shortly after we got the news, Donnie called me. It was a really beautiful moment of getting to hear from an old friend but also somebody that you respect so much and have learned so much from," he further shared, and maintained: "We had such an amazing experience on Blue Bloods that when we talk we'll always be friends and family first. I'm happy that there are so many other people that now get to share in that amazing experience."

Recommended videoYou may also likeTRAILER: Boston Blue season one

And though Andrew has yet to watch Boston Blue, which just received a season two renewal, he maintained his support for both the franchise and Donnie, who spearheaded the spin-off. 

"I'm going to give it the time and the respect that it deserves," he said. "[But in terms of returning in some capacity] I said it to Donnie on the phone. If he says the word, I'll be there. Not just with Blue Bloods or Boston Blue but with anything in life."

Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters, Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, and Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan on Boston Blue© Getty Images
Boston Blue has been renewed for a second season

Show creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis have also opened up about their decision to recast Andrew with Mika. Speaking with TVLine, they said that for the spin-off, they were looking for "a slightly different version of Sean."

BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Tom Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, the New York Chief of Police. Frank's eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg, pictured) is a seasoned detective, family man, and Iraqi War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases. BLUE BLOODS will premiere this Fall, Fridays© CBS via Getty Images
Blue Bloods aired from 2010 to 2024

"We wanted a character that feels familiar, an actor that does resemble the character that we watched grow up. But as you saw in the pilot, he has made some life changes and having joined the police force, he is really picking up that family mantle," he explained.

In the premiere episode of Boston Blue, Sean and Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), both rookie cops, are out with friends when they see a fire in the building, and in the process of trying to save people from it, Sean is injured. His hospital stay subsequently brings Danny over to Boston, where he plans to stay for as long as his son needs him.

Other Topics
More US
See more
Read More