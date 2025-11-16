Meet the real-life loves of the Boston Blue cast

The cast of Boston Blue is settling into their new roles in the brand new show. The new CBS procedural has taken over the space that its mothership show Blue Bloods left behind when it was cancelled after 14 seasons, and since premiering in October, has introduced fans to a brand new family prominent in law enforcement, like the Reagans were, the Boston-based Silvers. The show still stars Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, however he has a brand new set of co-stars, including Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, Marcus Scribner, and Mika Amonsen.

So, while viewers continue to get to know these new characters, get a glimpse below into what the off-screen lives of the actors playing them look like.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Donnie Wahlberg Donnie, who plays Danny Reagan, has been married to Jenny McCarthy since 2014, and is a stepdad to her son Evan, 23, who she shares with ex-husband John Asher. He is also a dad to Xavier, 32, and Elijah, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Kimberly Fey.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Sonequa Martin-Green Sonequa, who stars as Lena Silver, has been married to fellow actor Kenric Green since 2010, and they share two kids, son named Kenric Justin II, born in 2015, and daughter Saraiyah Chaunté, born in 2020.



3/ 5 © WireImage Ernie Hudson Ernie, who stars as the new family patriarch of the show, Reverend Edwin Peters, has been married to former flight attendant Linda Kingsberg since 1985, with whom he shares Andrew and Ross. He is also a dad to sons Ernie Jr. and Rahaman, who he welcomed with his first wife Jeannie Moore; the two married in 1963 when she was sixteen and he was eighteen, and divorced in 1976.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Maggie Lawson Maggie stars as Sarah Silver. In 2014, she got engaged to her Back in the Game co-star Ben Koldyke, who she married in 2015, however divorced in 2017.

