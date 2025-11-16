Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the real-life loves of the Boston Blue cast
Here is what to know about the personal lives of Donnie Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more cast members of the CBS procedural

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
The cast of Boston Blue is settling into their new roles in the brand new show. The new CBS procedural has taken over the space that its mothership show Blue Bloods left behind when it was cancelled after 14 seasons, and since premiering in October, has introduced fans to a brand new family prominent in law enforcement, like the Reagans were, the Boston-based Silvers. The show still stars Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, however he has a brand new set of co-stars, including Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, Marcus Scribner, and Mika Amonsen.

So, while viewers continue to get to know these new characters, get a glimpse below into what the off-screen lives of the actors playing them look like.

1/5

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie, who plays Danny Reagan, has been married to Jenny McCarthy since 2014, and is a stepdad to her son Evan, 23, who she shares with ex-husband John Asher. He is also a dad to Xavier, 32, and Elijah, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Kimberly Fey.

2/5

Sonequa Martin-Green, Kenric Green at the 2025 Tribeca Festival premiere of "She Dances" held at SVA Theater on June 05, 2025 in New York, New York© Getty Images

Sonequa Martin-Green

Sonequa, who stars as Lena Silver, has been married to fellow actor Kenric Green since 2010, and they share two kids, son named Kenric Justin II, born in 2015, and daughter Saraiyah Chaunté, born in 2020.

3/5

Ernie Hudson and Linda Kingsberg attend The Hollywood Critics Association's Astra Creative Arts, Film & TV Awards at Taglyan Complex on December 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© WireImage

Ernie Hudson

Ernie, who stars as the new family patriarch of the show, Reverend Edwin Peters, has been married to former flight attendant Linda Kingsberg since 1985, with whom he shares Andrew and Ross. He is also a dad to sons Ernie Jr. and Rahaman, who he welcomed with his first wife Jeannie Moore; the two married in 1963 when she was sixteen and he was eighteen, and divorced in 1976.

4/5

Maggie Lawson and Ben Koldyke on 2013's Back in the Game © Getty Images

Maggie Lawson

Maggie stars as Sarah Silver. In 2014, she got engaged to her Back in the Game co-star Ben Koldyke, who she married in 2015, however divorced in 2017.

5/5

Gloria Reuben and Wayne Isaak during The 69th Annual Academy Awards - Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in Los Angeles, California, United States, 1997© WireImage

Gloria Reuben

Gloria, who stars as Mae Silver, was married to TV producer Wayne Isaak from 1999 to 2003, and in 2004, she adopted a son, Zachary.

