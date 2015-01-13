Usher engaged: first look at the dazzling ring he gave fiancée Grace Miguel

Usher is preparing to marry his long-term girlfriend Grace Miguel. A source has confirmed to US Weekly that the couple, who have been together since 2009, are engaged. "She's happy but they're trying to keep it quiet," an insider said.



Usher, 36, and Grace were spotted together on Saturday while attending the Golden Globes Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in LA – and adorning Grace's finger was a huge diamond engagement ring.





Usher and Grace Miguel at Saturday's Art of Elysium Heaven Gala

