Usher engaged: first look at the dazzling ring he gave fiancée Grace Miguel

Usher is reportedly engaged to his longterm girlfriend and business partner Grace Miguel
Usher is preparing to marry his long-term girlfriend Grace Miguel. A source has confirmed to US Weekly that the couple, who have been together since 2009, are engaged. "She's happy but they're trying to keep it quiet," an insider said.
Usher, 36, and Grace were spotted together on Saturday while attending the Golden Globes Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in LA – and adorning Grace's finger was a huge diamond engagement ring.
Usher and Grace Miguel at Saturday's Art of Elysium Heaven Gala
The ring is so impressive that Page Six had previously reported, "You wouldn't think it was an engagement ring because it is so big", after the couple were seen celebrating the New Year together at a nightclub in Miami.
Usher and Grace started dating following his split from ex-wife Tameka Foster in 2009. Just recently, the hit singer has started opening up about his longtime love.
"I have an incredible partner and manager. She has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life and my career," he told Billboard magazine in October 2014.
Usher was married to Tameka from 2007 until 2009 and they have two children together, Nayiyd Ely and Usher Raymond V.