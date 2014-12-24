Katie Holmes' ex Chris Klein announces his engagement

hellomagazine.com
Chris Klein announces his engagement to Laina Rose Thyfault
Happy holidays for Chris Klein! The American Pie actor is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Laina Rose Thyfailt, 29, after three-and-a-half years together. Chris, 35, popped the question in Venice Beach at the weekend, his rep Jaime Primak Sullivan confirmed to People.
"Chris and Laina are very happy and look forward to celebrating their engagement over the holidays," she added.
Chris Klein and Laina Rose Thyfault have announced their engagement
The happy couple have been quietly dating since they were introduced at a mutual friend's wedding. And it probably won't be long before they're heading to the altar. "Neither one is interested in a long engagement," a pal told US Weekly, "so they're shooting for a summer 2015 wedding."
Chris has maintained a low-profile in recent years – but opened up about his struggles with sobriety back in 2010.
After his second DUI that year, the actor voluntarily checked himself into a 30-day treatment centre to deal with alcoholism, and a few days later spoke candidly about his battle.
"It got to the point where I was a fragile shadow of the young man that came into this business," he told People. "Today, I'm the luckiest guy alive."
Prior to finding love with Laina, Chris dated Ginnifer Goodwin, from 2006 until 2008. He started a relationship with Katie Holmes in January 2000, and the couple got engaged around Christmas 2003, before calling time on their romance in March 2005.