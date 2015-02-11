Sharleen Joynt is engaged to Andy Levine

Canadian opera singer and former The Bachelor contestant Sharleen Joynt has finally found the one. After walking out on Juan Pablo Galavais during season 18 of the popular dating show, the beautiful brunette from Ottawa, Ont. has agreed to walk down the aisle with the love of her life, Andy Levine.

Sharleen, 30, took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans, displaying her gorgeous engagement ring in a swoon-worthy photo that shows her tenderly embracing her fiancé.

“I've always been a skeptic when it came to love. I've often wondered if there was a better fit for me out there,” the eloquent chanteuse captioned the snap.

“I've doubted my choices and focused on the imperfections. I've rarely been certain. But, I've never been more sure of anything in this world than I am of this love. Thank you for making me a believer. I love you.”

The photogenic pair, who have been dating for more than a year, made their public debut at Hello! Canada’s star-studded Most Beautiful Party in May 2014.

At the time, Sharleen – who was named one of Canada’s Most Beautiful stars – was keen to keep their romance out of the spotlight. In recent months, however, she’s been sharing loved-up snapshots of the pair about town.

And by the looks of it, Andy is quite the catch. The handsome “silver fox” recently surprised his sweetheart with tickets to The Iceman Cometh in Brooklyn and seems to be totally smitten with his bride-to-be.

Sharleen set herself apart from the sexily dressed, bubbly bachelorettes during her stint on the reality show two years ago, opting for a subtler approach to win the Venezuelan heartthrob's affection. Her elegance and intelligence was a hit with fans, who rallied for the singer even when she chose to leave the show.

Now, Sharleen runs her own blog called AllthePrettyPandas.com and is a resident Bachelor columnist for Flare.com.