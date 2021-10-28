Celebrity engagement rings that broke the internet: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more These A-list rings are pretty epic

From coloured gemstones to dazzling diamonds, celebrity engagement rings are truly spectacular. It's no wonder that they cause an influx of searches online, but which ones are the most popular?

Digital PR agency, NORTH, has researched which celebrity engagement rings caused the biggest spike in search results worldwide according to Google Trends' 1-100 scale, to conclude the most popular celebrity engagement ring of modern times. Will Kim Kardashian's sparkler take the crown? Or perhaps sister Kourtney's brand-new bling stole the award? Keep reading to find out more…

4. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's huge engagement ring caused a social storm

Hit-maker Mariah Carey's whopping 35-carat ring is said to be worth £8million($11million) and it makes number four in the most-searched engagement rings with a score of 39. The precious jewel was designed by Wilfred Rosado after Mariah's partner James Packer enlisted his help. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways just a few months later, and the singer is reported to have sold her engagement ring to a Los Angeles jeweller.

3. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's previous engagement ring is worth $2million

Earlier this year Carter Reum popped the question to Paris Hilton with a tropical paradise backdrop. Needless to say, Paris was presented with an absolutely jaw-dropping ring, which was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. However, it was her 2018 engagement to Chris Zylka with her £1.4million($2million) ring which caused a surge in searches with an overall score of 60.

2. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's ring from Kanye is a massive diamond

While Kourtney Kardashian's recent engagement shocked the world, it had nothing on the interest around Kim Kardashian's bling from Kayne West. NORTH report: "While Kourtney's engagement ring scored an underwhelming 6 in the search data, Kim's scored a whopping 84 when she became engaged in 2013."

The gigantic rock is worth up to a staggering £2.9million($4million). Since the ring was stolen from Kim in a Paris robbery, she has been seen sporting a replica, also from designer Lorraine Schwartz.

1. Meghan Markle

While it may be the smallest diamond in the list it is certainly the most searched

NORTH revealed: "Meghan Markle's engagement ring generated the biggest interest. When Prince Harry popped the question back in 2017, searchers scrambled for a sneak peak of the diamond, giving Meghan's ring a score of 100."

The trilogy boasts a large central diamond flanked on either side by two smaller jewels. The stones were specially selected by the Prince; the central diamond is from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed together, and the other two diamonds are from his late mother's personal collection. The ring has continued to spark interest with Meghan Markle having it amended after their first-year wedding anniversary.

