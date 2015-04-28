Amy Adams to marry in secret wedding

Amy Adams will marry her long-term partner Darren Le Gallo this weekend, in a secret ceremony in LA, multiple sources have confirmed to Page Six. The five-time Oscar nominee will tie the knot with Darren at a private location – seven years after he popped the question.



Amy, 40, and actor artist Darren have been together for 14 years, and are parents to daughter Aviana, who will be five next month. The couple got engaged in 2008, but the in-demand star has found it difficult to set a date.

"Amy and Darren are getting married this weekend in Los Angeles in a ceremony that will be intimate and genuine," a source confirmed. "The guest list is being kept very small and she has kept the location very much under wraps."



The insider added: "Amy and Darren had always planned on getting married, but her career has been on such an amazing trajectory, it has been hard for her to take the time out. But now she has deliberately taken some time off work to be with her family and finally get married."



The couple, who live in Beverly Hills, first met at an acting class in 2002, and have been inseparable ever since. "I know he's just completely capable and lovely, and beautiful and offers something I could never hope to offer just in the nature of his being," Amy said of Darren during a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair.

"We both have a very specific idea of what we want to do with this (wedding ceremony) in spring or fall, like in those months, but every time I'm busy working," she added. "I want something very family-orientated and laid-back."



Meanwhile, Amy is still very much in demand on screen. Most recently she has been working on the 2016 release Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which she will reprise her role as Lois Lane. The star has also signed up to appear in 2017's The Justice League Part One, alongside Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman).