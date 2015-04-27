Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are married

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are husband and wife. On Sunday, photos emerged on Twitter of the happy couple shortly after they tied the knot in a beautiful sunset ceremony, thought to have taken place in Santa Monica, California.

In the photographs, 26-year-old Nikki looks beautiful in a custom couture Claire Pettibone beaded ivory gown, featuring a plunging low back, illusion lace neckline and delicate long sleeves. Nikki carried a white wedding bouquet, while her new husband, 36, is smartly dressed in a white suit and shirt.

One sweet snapshot shows Ian carrying his bride across the grass before they pose for wedding pictures with their friends and family.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have tied the knot



Vampire Diaries actor Ian appeared to confirm the happy news on his Twitter account on the day of his wedding. "Most beautiful morning ever…" he told his 5.79 million followers.

Ian and Nikki have had a whirlwind romance; they announced their engagement in January after six months of dating. His Vampire Diaries co-star Kat Graham recently described the loved-up couple as true "soul mates".

most beautiful morning ever... — ian somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) April 26, 2015



"I haven't met two people that were more of soul mates than these guys," Kat said. "They are so absolutely amazing. Everyone loves them and I really can't imagine him with anyone else."

Twilight star Nikki has spoken openly about just how in love the sweet couple are. "He's quite possibly the most amazing man that's ever walked the planet, it's crazy," she said in January, as she confirmed news of the couple's engagement. "I'm so lucky. I love him."

Nikki and Ian started dating in July, following her split from singer-songwriter Paul McDonald in March 2014. News of their engagement at the start of the year came as no surprise to those closest to them.

"They're so happy," a source told E! News at the time. "They were crazy happy from the start. Their families love each other. It just feels right."