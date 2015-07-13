Martin Demichelis - Manchester City star - marries Evangelina Anderson in Argentina

Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis is celebrating after tying the knot with his longterm partner Evangelina Anderson at the weekend. The happy couple, who have two young children together, were married in Buenos Aires on Saturday in an intimate celebration for 50 guests.



Argentina-born Martin, 34, and Evangelina looked blissfully happy as they posed for photographs following the ceremony. The bride chose a simple white dress that featured a thigh-split and cutaway back, and which showed off her enviable figure. She held a simple white bouquet and wore her long blonde hair over one shoulder.

Martin Demichelis and his new wife Evangelina Anderson with their two children

Her groom, meanwhile, looked dapper in white chinos, a blue shirt and a brown overcoat.



The newlyweds were joined for pictures by their adorable children, six-year-old Bastian and two-year-old Lola. Bastian was dressed in an identical outfit to his daddy, while his little sister was dressed in a pretty blue and white dress, a flower headband in her hair.



Martin and Evangelina have been together since 2007, and currently live with their young family in Cheshire - the football star recently signed a new one-year deal with Manchester City.

Manchester City star Martin and model Evangelina have been dating since 2007





Before they return back to their UK home, the happy couple are set to enjoy a honeymoon together in Marbella. According to reports, Martin and 32-year-old Evangelina are also planning to hold a big religious ceremony next summer, again in Buenos Aires.



Just 24 hours after they became husband and wife, former Playboy model Evangelina proudly shared some photos on her Twitter account from their civil wedding. "Thank you for your many messages of love and good wishes!" she wrote alongside a small selection of snapshots.