Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild kick off wedding celebrations

Set to marry at Kensington Palace on Friday, hotel heiress Nicky Hilton kicked off a whole weekend of festivities with a special dinner on Thursday night with her fiancee James Rothschild and their closest family and friends. The couple and their loved ones gathered at 18th century Spencer House – originally built for the 1st Earl Spencer, an ancestor of Princess Diana – for a pre-wedding party.

The bride-to-be, who recently held her bachelorette party in Miami, looked stunning in a long sleeved cream lace mini dress which she paired with the incredible five-carat diamond engagement ring James presented to her when he proposed in August 2014.

Nicky Hilton hosted a pre-wedding party on Thursday night Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton

Nicky arrived on the arm of her handsome fiancé, before being joined by a number of high profile guests including her sister Paris Hilton, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky.

Other guests to make the list included Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Florence Brudenell-Bruce and her husband Henry Edward Hugh St. George.

Earlier in the day Nicky enjoyed a "girls lunch" with her older sister Paris and Iraqi author Rena Sindi.

Nicky and Paris enjoyed a girly day out on Thursday Photo: Getty Images

The 31-year-old wore another bridal inspired confection for her day out in the capital, choosing to wear a white lace Valentino mini dress and nude peep toe heels.

Perhaps giving a glimpse at her wedding favors, Nicky was later seen clutching cookies in the shape of a top hat and bridal gown, decorated with their names.

It looks like the blonde beauty's wedding to fiancé James is set to be the celebrity nuptials of the year. The pair have decided to marry in a setting fit for royalty: Kensington Palace.

Nicky shared another snap from the beginning to her wedding weekend Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton

According to New York Post's Page Six, Nicky and James will tie the knot "at the palace's Orangery in front of hundreds of guests." The Orangery is located within Kensington Gardens and is licensed for civil weddings and allows for receptions on its terrace. It is also located next door to Prince William and Kate's lavish home.

The soon-to-be married couple first met while attending the wedding of Petra Ecclestone to James Stunt back in 2011. In the summer of 2014, James popped the question to his long-term girlfriend.