Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are married

Three years after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got engaged, the couple has finally tied the knot! They said "I do" privately in their home in Bel-Air, California in front of more than 70 of their closest friends and family members. Sources have confirmed to People that Jennifer, 46, and Justin, 43, are married although the couple’s representatives have yet to comment.

Photos obtained by TMZ show wedding preparations taking place in the back garden of their home. A large wooden stage and seating for up to 74 people was seen being set up.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston got engaged in 2012 Photo: Getty Images



Celebrity guests in attendance included Jennifer's former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, comedian Chelsea Handler and radio and TV personality Howard Stern.

A pastor was spotted entering the house, carrying a bible, while party staffers were also seen transporting a large wedding cake with bride and groom toppers into the private event.

The couple got engaged in August 2012, and married almost three years to the day of their engagement. Justin popped the question on his birthday.

The couple married in front of 70 guests in their Bel-Air home Photo: Getty Images

Ever since they announced they would be marrying, Jennifer and Justin have had to fight off speculation that they have wed in secret – or even eloped.

On several occasions the actress was forced to deny that she was pregnant. In one interview she told HELLO! magazine: "We're not expecting. I've just put on a few pounds because I quit smoking."

The couple have, however, learnt to deal with such speculation with good humor. Last year Extra's Rob Estes joked to the bride-to-be: "This week you're going to elope. You're going to go to Tavarua. It's a surf wedding…" "Where?" a bemused Jennifer replied, before adding in a whispered voice, "I don't surf. Oooh, that's gonna suck!"