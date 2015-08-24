Sofia Vergara's wedding to Joe Manganiello is all about 'creating memories'

While most brides are concerned with everything being perfect on their wedding day, Sofia Vergara is not worried at all. Speaking to Martha Stewart Weddings magazine, the Modern Family star shared she has her routine "down to a science" which will take her two hours.

The 43-year-old stunned in a curve-hugging Rosa Clará dress on the cover of the magazine and posed in another floral Marchesa gown for the photo shoot as well. While the Colombian beauty won't reveal exactly what designer she's donning for her impending nuptials to fiancé Joe Manganiello, there is one thing she will definitely have on as she walks down the aisle telling the mag, "I'm going to wear my fragrance, Sofia, because Joe loves it."

Sofia Vergara says she wants her wedding to Joe Manganiello to be fun Photo: Walter Chin/Martha Stewart Weddings

If any of her past parties are any indication, Sofia and Joe's wedding will be a blast. "I want a wedding where the guests are going to have fun," she shared. "It's about creating memories that you're always going to cherish. That's what's important."

What can the guests expect to dine on? "Cake is my favorite thing," Sofia said. "So the cake table is going to be super special, a big wedding cake and lots of desserts."

Sofia and Joe got engaged over Christmas and are expected to tie the knot in Florida in November. The couple has managed to keep most of the details hush hush, although Sofia has previously said it will be a "large" affair with both of their family and friends joining the celebrations.

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2015 at 8:41pm PDT

The Modern Family cast have also been invited to Sofia's big day; the actress' on-screen husband Ed O'Neill recently revealed that he would be going along with the rest of his co-stars. "Well of course I'm going," he told Entertainment Tonight at the D23 expo. "We're all going!"

Meanwhile Julie Bowen, who also stars in the popular sitcom, had nothing but good things to say about her co-star's husband-to-be. "He's nothing but polite and lovely and more importantly he dotes on her," she told HELLO! in June. "I love that."

Pick up the Fall issue of Martha Stewart Weddings, available for iPad August 28 and on newsstands August 31 for the full interview with Sofia.