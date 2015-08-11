Howard Stern reveals details of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding

Much-watched Hollywood couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux seemed to accomplish the impossible when they managed to pull off a surprise wedding on August 5. And now one of the invitees Howard Stern has shared some of the hush-hush details of the nuptials, including the couple's first dance, his own speech at the reception, and who – like actor Orlando Bloom and Ellen DeGeneres – was on the top secret guest list.

When Howard first received the invitation for the event, which was billed as a birthday party for Justin, he knew it was a actually going to be a wedding but most other guests were kept totally in the dark. "It was always called a birthday party. Whenever you got an e-mail, it was a birthday party," he said. "They're so secretive that they even had the wedding on a Wednesday, because nobody gets married on a Wednesday."

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux married on Wednesday Photo: Getty Images

Speaking on his Sirius XM show on Monday, the radio host also told listeners that Jennifer and Justin chose a Sia song for their first dance, with the hit actually performed live by the singer herself. But while the newlyweds shared their first dance as husband and wife, Howard had an A-List dance partner of his own in the form of fellow wedding guest Orlando Bloom. "I run to Orlando and say, 'Orlando, first dance?' So Orlando grabbed me so tight, I thought my bones were going to break," he revealed.

The pair struck up a friendship at the wedding despite Howard admitting he previously had no idea of who the actor was. "So this really handsome guy is sitting next to me at the table… This guy's like better looking than Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise all rolled into one," he explained. "I'm sitting and talking to this guy… we're hitting it off and talking for a long time. I said, 'What is your name?' He says, 'Orlando'… He's so handsome!"

Howard Stern gave a speech at the couple's wedding Photo: Getty Images

In addition to confirming that photographer Terry Richardson was the only person at the wedding allowed to have a camera, Howard revealed the details of his own speech at the nuptials. "I'm very friendly with Justin… I like him, I really admire him. I even said in my speech to them that if one of my daughters brought home a guy like Justin, I'd be very pleased."

The 61-year-old was not the only famous face given a role in the couple's big day – Courteney Cox was maid of honor, while talk show host Jimmy Kimmel officiated the wedding, with Howard saying he did "a beautiful job".

Jennifer and Justin tied the knot at their Bel Air mansion on Wednesday, almost three years to the day after they got engaged. The newlyweds jetted off for their honeymoon in Bora Bora, where they were joined by Courteney and Jennifer's Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda, and their two children.