Frances Bean Cobain secretly marries without telling mom Courtney Love

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Courtney Love and late Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain, has married her boyfriend of five years, Isaiah Silva. The 23-year-old kept her wedding so secret that even her famous mother wasn't there to witness it.

E! News reports that Frances had been planning her wedding for over a year. Only around 13-15 guests attended the intimate nuptials, and mom Courtney was not among those invited.

Frances Bean, 23, secretly married boyfriend Isaiah Silva over the weekend Photo: Getty Images

"Courtney loves Isaiah, but was devastated to learn that Frances had gotten married without her knowing," a source told E!. "Courtney is very happy for Frances. Courtney is sad she wasn't at the wedding." The source added: "This has not caused a rift between mom and daughter. Courtney was sad, but she's cool and Isaiah is a great son-in-law."

The wedding was so hush-hush, not even mom Courtney Love was invited Photo: Getty Images

Courtney, who recently appeared in a recurring role in hit show Empire, appeared to reference the top secret nups on Twitter. The 51-year-old tweeted a picture of herself with model James Norley on Sunday, adding the caption: "If you think I'm sorry for being a no-show at any important events this week, think again. I was with @jamesnorley #candyface #worthflakingonanythingfor #heaven #worthit #slay #bae #cancelallmyappointments #donthate #stud #jealousmuch ? Bwahaa xc".

Mother and daughter have had a tumultuous relationship at times, but appeared to be on good terms lately, with Courtney recently tweeting birthday wishes to Frances when she turned 23 in August.

Baby Frances Bean with her mom and dad Kurt Cobain in 1993 Photo: Getty Images

"Happy birthday my sweetest baby girl, I'm so proud of you @alka_seltzer666," Courtney tweeted, leading Frances to reply: "Thanks for letting me utilize your human form to act as my alien incubation pod for 9 months. Love you mum XX".

Calling him "Kurt", Frances – who lost her 27-year-old dad to suicide in 1994 – recently opened up about her father's loss and his legacy in an interview with Rolling Stone. "Even though Kurt died in the most horrific way possible, there is this mythology and romanticism that surrounds him, because he's 27 forever," she said. "Kurt has gotten to icon status because he will never age. He will always be that relevant in that time and always be beautiful."

She also acknowledged her personal sense of loss, having not known her father. "If he had lived, I would have had a dad," she said. "And that would have been an incredible experience."