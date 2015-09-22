Nicky Hilton says Grace Kelly inspired her Valentino wedding gown

When Nicky Hilton married James Rothschild two months ago, many drew comparisons between her stunning lace Valentino gown and the one the Kate Middleton wore for her wedding. However the socialite says her dress was inspired by another royal – Grace Kelly.

Speaking in an interview with HuffPost Live on Wednesday, Nicky said the actress-turned-princess was an inspiration for her bespoke wedding dress. "I love Grace Kelly. She can do no wrong," Nicky said.





Nicky Hilton said her wedding dress was inspired by Grace Kelly Photo: Getty Images

The 31-year-old, who tied the knot with banking heir James Rothschild on 10 July, also opened up about the process of designing and creating her stunning wedding dress with the Creative Directors at Valentino.

"I knew in my mind that I really wanted to do something traditional, just classic, and white lace, and beautiful," she explained. "I worked closely with them and they created the most magnificent dress that I've ever worn and ever will wear.

"We had two or three design meetings before I tried anything on," Nicky continued, adding that her parents flew over to London to help her with the arrangements for her big day.





Valentino released a sketch of Nicky's haute couture gown Photo: Valentino

Nicky's $77,000 Valentino Haute Couture gown featured a high neckline, long sleeves and a ten-foot train with a show-stopping lace veil. Fashion house Valentino released details about her stunning gown, designed by Creative Directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

"The Valentino Haute Couture wedding gown was composed with three different tones of ivory and silver guipure richly embellished with crystals," a spokesperson revealed.



Movie star Grace married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956 Photo: Getty Images

"The high neck bodice is stitched to a previous balloon skirt ending with a three metre long train. The edge of the long veil is enriched with a precious vintage lace."

Nicky and James got engaged in August 2014 and said their vows at The Orangery at Kensington Palace in July surrounded by their friends and family.

