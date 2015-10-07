Bar Refaeli's Chloé wedding dress: Get the look

When supermodel Bar Refaeli married her business tycoon love Adi Ezra in Israel, all anyone could talk about was how gorgeous the bride looked – and how unique and beautiful her boho chic dress was. Featured on the cover of HELLO!, the light and ethereal confection was created by French fashion house Chloé.



Bar wore a delicate Chloé gown for her wedding in Israel, featured on the cover of this week's HELLO! Photo: HELLO!

Thirty-year-old Bar told HELLO! magazine that she spotted an advertisement for the label and fell in love. "I never thought about my dream wedding or my wedding dress as a kid so I had no idea what I wanted," she explained. "Around the time we got engaged, I saw an ad for Chloé. I absolutely fell in love with the dress and knew it was the one."

There's no doubt lots of brides-to-be had that same love-at-first-sight feeling when they saw Bar's gown. And if you adored her dress, look no further than the free-spirited styles Chloé presented on the catwalk in Paris last week.

Wedding inspiration: the fashion house presented similar looks on their Paris catwalk Photo: Getty Images

The spring-summer 2016 collection is ready-to-wear, but with a dreamy selection of pretty white dresses in silk and lace, there's plenty of wedding inspiration to be found on the catwalk. Hitting just the right note for the laid-back summer bride, the collection stands out for its simplicity. "A piece can seem quite normal but actually is incredibly beautiful,” Chloé creative director Claire Waight Keller told WWD. “I think that mix is truly how women dress today.”

Photo: Getty Images