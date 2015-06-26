Victoria's Secret model Arlenis Sosa weds: 'Best catwalk of my life'

She's walked down the runway for some of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world, and now supermodel Arlenis Sosa had the "best catwalk of her life". The Victoria's Secret beauty married her basketball player love Donnie McGrath in her native Dominican Republic in a beautiful, outdoors ceremony.

The 26-year-old bride stunned in a beautiful Reem Acra gown, which featured a floral lace illusion bodice with long sleeves, and a trailing full-length skirt.

Arlenis, who is currently the face of Lancôme, matched her dress with a traditional veil and swept her hair into an elegant bun.

Walking out as MR & MRS McGrath #admwedding happiness!! Que felicidad!! Gracias @iccdominicana soy la novia mas feliz del mundo Una foto publicada por Arlenis Sosa (@realarlenissosa) el 22 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 8:40 PDT

Her wedding dress designer shared a photo of the bride being escorted down the aisle by her father, writing: "The beautiful super model Arlenis Sosa walked down the aisle in this sexy #ReemAcra dress. #Beautiful#Wedding #Love @realarlenissosa."

Arlenis completed her bridal look with an exotic bouquet of fresh white orchids. Her new husband Donnie, 31, who plays pro basketball in the European league, complemented his other half in a pale lilac orchid-hued suit.





With The Girls.. @realarlenissosa #admwedding #supermodels #topmodels #jochyfersobeweddings #jochyfersobephotography #BRIDE #CapCana Una foto publicada por JOCHY FERSOBE (@jochyfersobe) el 22 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 6:55 PDT

Sharing a photo of herself and Donnie taking their first steps as newlyweds, Arlenis captioned one Instagram photo, "Walking out as MR & MRS McGrath #admwedding happiness!!" while also adding in her native Spanish, "I'm the happiest bride in the world."

The model, who appeared in the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, also posted a sweet group photo with some of her closest girlfriends. Arlenis and Donnie tied the knot in front of approximately 150 guests that included models Toni Garrn and Jourdan Dunn as well as NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Joakim Noah.

Mr and Mrs McGrath #admwedding Una foto publicada por Arlenis Sosa (@realarlenissosa) el 21 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 6:16 PDT

The new Mrs. McGrath gave fans a glimpse of her wedding venue, sharing a snap of a beach resort on the day of the ceremony. "Few hours to do the best catwalk of my life!!! Can't wait! #admwedding," she wrote.

Se casó nuestra Arlenis. #admwedding @realarlenissosa #jochyfersobeweddings #jochyfersobephotography @iccdominicana #BRIDE #supermodel #topmodel #CapCana #DominicanRepublic #RepublicaDominicana #DominicanPhotographer Una foto publicada por JOCHY FERSOBE (@jochyfersobe) el 21 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 10:17 PDT

The lovebirds, who have jetted off to Bali for their paradisiacal honeymoon, enjoyed a first date in Paris. The couple had met once before and the American-Irish athlete couldn't stop thinking about the beautiful model; so when Arlenis was in the French capital for a job, he flew over from Greece to take her out for dinner.

