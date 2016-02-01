Inside Kimberley Walsh's tropical wedding celebrations

Newlyweds Kimberley Walsh and her long-term love Justin Scott have opened up for the first time about their wedding on the Caribbean island of Barbados in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, out today.

Former Girls Aloud singer and stage star Kimberley, 34, who wed Justin on Saturday with their 17-month-old son Bobby as pageboy, reveals they set their hearts on Barbados after visiting the island three years ago, after her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.





"We absolutely loved it. It’s such a friendly country and so chilled. We started talking kind of loosely then along the lines of, 'If we got married, wouldn’t it be great to do it here…'.



"I don't think either of us had ever felt that a wedding in the UK was for us, whereas everything about Barbados just felt so right," Justin told the magazine.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini (who was one of the bridesmaids along with former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts) told HELLO!: "The way they've done it is so perfect and right for them.



"It's exactly the kind of place I envisaged them getting married – chilled and elegant – and I'm just so excited and ecstatic for them." The wedding celebrations kicked off with a beachside welcome party covered exclusively in HELLO!, before they exchanged vows at the historic St James Parish Church.



"I might just push it to the limit on keeping him waiting, since he's kept me waiting pretty much our whole relationship," teased Kimberley who has been with Justin for almost 14 years.



"But it's been worth it. It’s lived up to everything we wanted our wedding to be. Everyone we love has been waiting for this wedding for so long and are all the more emotional for that."



