Destination wedding advice from Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's planner By Jordi Lippe

Planning a wedding is no easy task. Planning a wedding from afar, well that seems downright impossible. While Jennifer Aniston pulled off her surprise nuptials to Justin Theroux at their home in 2015, others like Nicky Hilton and Pierre Casiraghi opted for the destination wedding to make their days extra special. Without the help from a wedding planner, their special nuptials could have gone terribly wrong.

That's why experts like Stefanie Cove step in to make sure that a destination wedding is simply perfect. "Planning a destination wedding can be overwhelming at first," the celebrity wedding planner tells HELLO!. "I’ve learned that everything is possible — you just have to take a deep breath and set goals."

Nicky Hilton tied the knot in England Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton

"Research is an invaluable tool in planning a destination wedding to help find the perfect local vendors who understand your vision," she continues. "With perseverance and patience, everyone will be on the same page, and you’ll be on your way to creating the destination wedding of your dreams!"

Along with Stefanie's general rules of thumb, she gives her top five tips for planning an A-list worthy wedding any where in the world. Click on the picture below to find out:

