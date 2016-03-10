Destination wedding advice from Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's planner
By Jordi Lippe
Planning a wedding is no easy task. Planning a wedding from afar, well that seems downright impossible. While Jennifer Aniston pulled off her surprise nuptials to Justin Theroux at their home in 2015, others like Nicky Hilton and Pierre Casiraghi opted for the destination wedding to make their days extra special. Without the help from a wedding planner, their special nuptials could have gone terribly wrong.
That's why experts like Stefanie Cove step in to make sure that a destination wedding is simply perfect. "Planning a destination wedding can be overwhelming at first," the celebrity wedding planner tells HELLO!. "I’ve learned that everything is possible — you just have to take a deep breath and set goals."
Stefanie has had some pretty lofty goals by planning weddings for Adam Levine, Cameron Diaz, Molly Sims, Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway and Drew Barrymore. Even though she's planned some of the fanciest nuptials, the celebrity-wedding planner lets us in on how to pull off your own destination wedding. "Figuring out your budget and choosing a location will always be at the top of the list," she suggests.
"Research is an invaluable tool in planning a destination wedding to help find the perfect local vendors who understand your vision," she continues. "With perseverance and patience, everyone will be on the same page, and you’ll be on your way to creating the destination wedding of your dreams!"
Along with Stefanie's general rules of thumb, she gives her top five tips for planning an A-list worthy wedding any where in the world. Click on the picture below to find out: