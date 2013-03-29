Memorable wedding dresses: long trains and veils

Kate Middleton was just one of the many famous brides who opted for spectacular, long trains and veils on their special day. The Duchess of Cambridge followed in a tradition set by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, whose wedding dress train was the longest in royal history at almost eight metres long. Other celebrity brides with impressive trains and veils include Kate Moss, Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes.



See HELLO! Online's gallery of celebrity wedding dresses (below) and read about some of these exquisite gowns.

Kate Middleton

The moment Kate Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey for her wedding day on 29 April 2011 her Alexander McQueen wedding dress became an instant classic. For her walk down the aisle, the new Duchess of Cambridge wore a hand-cut English and French Chantilly lace dress designed by Sarah Burton. The beautiful gown, which was reminiscent of that worn by Princess Grace of Monaco, featured a V-shaped neckline with a long lay overlay. Her veil was made from 180cm of ivory silk with lace edges.



Princess Diana

Prince William's mother wore a puff-sleeved, ruffled, silk taffeta gown, when she married Prince Charles on 19 July 1981. The dress, which was decorated with lace embroidery, sequins and around 10,0000 tiny pearls.

Anne Hathaway

A world away from the rags she wore in Les Misérables, the Oscar-winning actress wed husband Adam Schulman in a custom-made Valentino bridal gown. A dramatic full-length veil and vintage headpiece were the finishing touches to an off-the-shoulder dress featuring lace and embroidery.



Kate Moss

It was the moment the fashion world had waited for when Kate Moss married Kills musician Jamie Hince. Inspired by the decadent glamour of 1920’s novel Great Gatsby, Kate's bias-cut slip dress was created by John Galliano and she wore a 'Juliet Cap' style wedding veil, similar to the style favoured by Lily Allen in her wedding to Sam Cooper.



Katie Holmes

In her Italian fairytale wedding to superstar Tom Cruise, actress Katie Holmes chose a diaphanous Giorgio Armani off-the-shoulder gown, trimmed with tulle and lace. The Italian designer spent 50 hours beading the dress with Swarovski crystals and 70 hours transforming 120 metres of tulle and crinoline into a stunning veil.

Holly Valance

Aussie singer Holly Valance wed billionaire Nick Candy in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony in 2012. The Kiss Kiss star wore a modern day ‘heirloom’ dress designed by Melbourne based J'Aton Couture. The dress featured a feathered skirt, embellished bodice and vintage veil.



Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama offered the world a more intimate glimpse of her life before the White House when she pinned a picture of her wedding to Barack Obama to her Pinterest page. The First Lady wore an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved, white gown with a sheer, crepe overlay and a long veil. She accessorized with diamond-drop earrings.



Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

The Swedish royal married her former personal trainer, gym owner Daniel Westling wearing a classic off-the-shoulder satin gown by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden, which featured a five-metre train.

