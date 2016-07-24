High School Musical star Corbin Bleu marries in stunning California ceremony

High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu said ‘I do’ to girlfriend and fellow actor Sasha Celments on Saturday evening. The couple, who got engaged at Disney World Florida nearly two years ago, tied the knot in front of 160 of their closest friends and family in Santa Barbara, California.

Speaking to People about the magical day the 27-year-old star said, “Getting married to Sasha today was the best moment of my life. I have to say my favorite part was the feeling that started in my toes and went all the way to the top of my head when Sasha came through the gate to the entrance of our venue and walked down the aisle.

The couple wed on Saturday evening in Santa Barbara Photo: Getty Images

“From the flowing veil in the wind as she walked, to the big smile on her face, it suddenly hit me that this stunning woman that was looking at me was going to marry me and make me the happiest man in the world.”

The bride was equally taken aback by the love she felt on her “perfect” wedding day. “There is not one thing I would change. Corbin’s vows were incredibly beautiful and it was truly the best day of our lives,” said the 26-year-old.



Troy is best known for his portrayal of Chad in High School Musical Photo: Getty Images

Following the gorgeous ceremony, the guests were served family style Italian dinner, and treated to cake from Sweet E’s bakery. Later on in the evening, the attendees were given late-night snacks from the famous In-N-Out burger restaurant.

For Corbin, Disney World was the perfect place to propose to his girlfriend of 3 years, as the pair had both been Disney stars. The actor, who played Chad in the very popular High School Musical films, presented his girlfriend with a glass slipper and a diamond ring as he got down on one knee in front of Cinderella’s Castle.