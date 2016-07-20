Kevin Costner gives his daughter away during beautiful country wedding

Kevin Costner shared a very special moment with his daughter over the weekend. The 61-year-old actor gave his daughter Annie Costner, 32, away during her wedding ceremony held at his private estate in Carpinteria on Sunday, July 17.

During the outdoor ceremony, the Oscar winner was every inch the proud father of the bride, walking his oldest daughter down the aisle in a light suit, delivering her safely to Annie's new husband, Californian doctor Danny Cox.

Kevin Costner gave is oldest daughter Annie away during her wedding Photo: Tory Williams Photography

For the occasion, Annie wore a stunning crepe gown with nude rebrodé lace appliqués details and application. The actress went for a more conventional mermaid cut for the skirt and added a finishing touch with a crepe belt. The blushing bride's look was from the Atelier Vicenta Pronovias 2016 collection and designed by the firm's creative director Hervé Moreau.

Annie's dress was part of the Atelier Vicenta Pronovias 2016 collection Photo: Instagram/@bbmorris

Before saying "I do," Annie's younger sister Lily, 29, took a moment to share some pre-wedding glam photos on her Instagram, and paid the bride-to-be an amazing compliment.

"My sister. In babe town on her wedding day. Best legs in the family. #TheCoxners," the actress captioned the photo that shows Annie getting in some R&R under the dryer before the ceremony.

My sister. In babe town on her wedding day. Best legs in the family! #TheCoxners A photo posted by Lily Costner (@lilycostner) on Jul 16, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

Annie, Lily and their younger brother Joe, 28, are Kevin's children from his first marriage to Cindy Silva. Kevin is also father to son Liam, 20, whom he had with his second wife Bridget Rooney. Since tying the knot to wife number three, Christine Baumgartner in 2004, he has become father to nine-year-old Cayden, seven-year-old Hayes and six-year-old Grace.