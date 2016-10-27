Michael Phelps secretly wed Nicole Johnson before the 2016 Olympics

Michael Phelps did more than win gold medals this past summer! The Olympic swimmer secretly tied the knot with his fiancée Nicole Johnson on June 13.

The ceremony was officiated by Michael’s agent and longtime friend, Peter Carlisle in Paradise Valley, AZ, according to TMZ. On the day of their secret nuptials, former Miss California USA Nicole posted a photo on her Instagram account writing, “Such a memorable night with my lil fambam.”

Parents of baby Boomer, Michael and Nicole married in June Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson

The 31-year-old gold medalist popped the question to Nicole in February of 2015. Over a year later in May, the pair welcomed their first chid, Boomer Phelps.

The family-of-three was certainly one of the hottest topics during the Rio Olympics. Unbeknownst to the public at the time, Michael and Nicole were already married — though that didn’t stop them from discussing wedding plans.

Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson

"Small wedding, big reception. That's what we want," the dad-of-one told Billy Bush over the summer. "We had an exciting last couple of months in the year and we're finally getting married and continuing, I guess, on our little family."

However the couple's road to marriage wasn't a seamless one. “This is our third time together,” Phelps admitted in August. “I always said if I ever had the chance to get her back, that she was the one that I would spend the rest of my life with. And I was able to have that opportunity."