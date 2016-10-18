Shia LaBeouf confirms marrying Mia Goth at Viva Vegas Wedding Chapel: 'It was love'

Shia talked marriage on the Ellen show Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“Congratulations, I think you just got married,” Ellen told Shia, to which he replied, “I did, yes.” The Fury actor, who is known for conducting performance pieces, added, “You said you 'think' because you thought I was messing around or something.”

Shia and Mia were married by an Elvis impersonator on October 10 at the Viva Vegas Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. “The plan was for it to be a private deal,” the newlywed explained, revealing that the 'private' side of things didn't work out thanks to a wedding package mistake.

“Part of the [wedding] package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free – part of the deal. And I said, ‘You know, we don't really need that as a matter of fact. We’ll just take our private tape.’ We had our moms there and they said, 'No problem.'”

Photo: Doug Peters Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

He continued, “We get back home and it’s like, ‘Woah, hey listen, something changed!’ I call them up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ. I said, I understood. I checked with my girl and she said, 'Hey, what are you gonna do?'. And you know, it’s love. We’re proud of it. It was love."

And on the bright side, the newlyweds' fathers could take part in the ceremony along with the rest of the world. Shia said, "Dads couldn’t be there so it was kind of nice to have them there watching in a way."

