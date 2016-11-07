Ben Haenow announces his engagement: see the beautiful ring

X Factor 2014 winner Ben Haenow has announced his engagement to longterm girlfriend Jessica Jones. The 31-year-old singer shared a sweet black-and-white photo with his fans on Sunday evening, showing the couple holding hands, a new diamond ring adorning Jessica's finger.

Fans were quick to congratulate the happy pair, who have been dating for more than eight years now. "Awwww, what good news!" one follower wrote, while another added: "Congratulations… lucky lady!"

Ben Haenow announced his engagement with this sweet snapshot



Ben and dance teacher Jessica met when they were at school together, and the musician has spoken of his intention to pop the question on a number of occasions.

Jessica, meanwhile, opened up about their romance in December 2014, and some of the adjustments that the couple had to make after Ben shot to fame on The X Factor.

"It's been hard not seeing him and contact has been difficult as he is so busy," she told the Mail. "But he calls and texts whenever he can and I always get a call before bed which is lovely.

"He's been very good at keeping me as involved as possible and he's so down to earth – he has stayed very grounded throughout the whole competition."

The star found fame as the winner of the 2014 series of The X Factor



The news comes just a few months after Ben confirmed he had parted ways with Simon Cowell's record label Syco, making him the fastest winner to be dropped by the label since series one champion Steve Brookstein.

Announcing the news to his fans, former van driver Ben said: "After what has been the most incredible experience working on my debut album, myself and Syco entertainment have decided to part ways.

"Working with The X Factor and Syco has been the most amazing time of my life and has given me the best possible platform for the start of my career. I have the upmost respect for them both and cannot thank them enough for all the help and everything they have done for me this past year."