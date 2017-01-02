See which celebrities got engaged - or married! - over New Year's 2017 weekend

Love was in the air for a number of stars as 2016 came to an end. From weddings to proposals, a slew of celebrities wrapped the year on a blissful note.

Quantico actress Johanna Braddy married her UnREAL co-star Freddie Stroma on Friday. The couple tied the knot at The Stables at Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Johanna walked down the aisle in a dress designed by Anne Barge.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Quantico actress Johanna Braddy tied the knot with her UnREAL co-star Freddie Stroma Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Further south in Palm Beach, Florida, Bravo TV star Luann de Lesseps married Tom D'Agostino Jr. The Real Housewife of New York, formerly known as Countess Luann de Lesseps, exchanged vows during a New Year’s Eve ceremony on Saturday, which was attended by about 250 guests, including her former RHONY cast mates Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley.

CELEBRITY BRIDES OF 2016

Luann wore a deep v-neck gown by designer Randi Rahm. Discussing her bridal dress with Bravo’s the Daily Dish prior to her nuptials, the TV star admitted, “I wanted it to be traditional, but I didn't want it to be poofy or anything like that. I wanted it to be very figure-flattering so that through the lace you can see my shape. I wanted to look traditional, but I wanted to look sexy.”

RHONY's Luann de Lesseps married Tom D'Agostino Jr Photo: Instagram/@countessluann

While Johanna and Luann made their respective relationships official, other famous faces took their relationships to the next level. Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, December 29.

CELEBRITY ENGAGEMENTS OF 2016

The tennis star shared the news on her Reddit account with a sweet poem and illustration of Alexis getting down on one knee. "I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited," Serena wrote. "Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own 'charming'/ Back to where our stars first collided."

Serena Williams rang in 2017 as a new bride-to-be Photo: Instagram/@serenawilliams

She continued, "And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes."

Actress Condola Rashad, daughter of Phylicia Rashad and Ahmad Rashad, also wrapped 2016 with an engagement. Sebastian Vallentin Stenhøj popped the question to the Billions star during a boat ride in Mexico on Saturday. Condola shared a video of the proposal on Instagram that features funny background commentary from her equally surprised sisters.

A video posted by Condola R (@dolamonster) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:32am PST

Attached to the post, the TV star wrote, “Sebastian!!!!!!!!!!!The surprise!! The shock! My sisters commentary in the background is to die for.”

Sebastian posted the same video on his account writing, “The absolute best day of my life, ever. My best friend my fiancé and the most beautiful girl in the world... she SAID "YESSSSSSS."”

Soccer player Robbie Rogers and producer Greg Berlanti got engaged Photo: Instagram/@gberlanti

Greg Berlanti kick started 2017 by sharing exciting news of his own in a reflective post. The producer announced his engagement to soccer player Robbie Rogers, whom he shares a son with. Posting a photo with his fiancé, Greg wrote, "2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size."

He added, "First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate [heart emoji] though I dreamed of both those things happening, i'm not sure I truly believed they were possible. Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to all."