Kim Kardashian and Kanye West set a wedding date

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will tie the knot on 24 May in Paris
Save the date! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will tie the knot on Saturday 24 May in Paris.
"It won't be a huge wedding," a source told People. "Around 150 people."
Kim and Kanye will marry in Paris on 24 May
The bride-to-be recently spoke to Ryan Seacrest about the nuptials, revealing it would be a "super, super small intimate wedding".
"As we go along, we're realising we want it to be smaller and more intimate than people are imagining and thinking."
She also revealed that rapper Kanye has been very involved in the planning process – but said there are some details he doesn't want to deal with.
The couple are parents to daughter North West, who will turn one on 15 June
"There's certain things where I'm like, 'I know you're going to hate the seating chart, so I'll take care of this," the reality star said. "And then there's some things that are really important to him. (But the) seating chart is like death!"
The couple, who are parents to nine-month-old North, got engaged on Kim’s 33rd birthday last October with an extravagant proposal that aired that on Keeping Up With The Kardashians last month.
"It's so crazy to me that this is all happening," Kim commented in the episode. "Kanye really outdid himself. It feels like I'm in a dream. It's just the most amazing experience."
Kim and Kanye got engaged on her 33rd birthday in October
Of her huge 15-carat engagement ring, she added, "It really is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. I just can't believe I'm engaged."
It's no surprise the couple have decided to wed in Paris. They have spent much time there in the past 12 months, with Kanye in the French capital as recently as Sunday when he watched soon-to-be sister-in-law Kendall Jenner walk the runway in the Givenchy show.
Kim might not be the only Kardashian tying the knot this year. Her sister Kourtney is said to be finally ready to walk down the aisle with her long-term partner Scott Disick.
Having turned down his proposals on a number of occasions, the 34-year-old has apparently come to the realisation that she and the couple’s children – Mason, four, and 20-month-old Penelope – are all Scott has following the recent passing of both his parents.
"Kourtney realised that she's all he has. It's made her see things differently," a friend told Life&Style. "This is the perfect time for Scott and Kourtney to get married."