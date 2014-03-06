Kim Kardashian and Kanye West set a wedding date

Save the date! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will tie the knot on Saturday 24 May in Paris.



"It won't be a huge wedding," a source told People. "Around 150 people."



Kim and Kanye will marry in Paris on 24 May

The couple are parents to daughter North West, who will turn one on 15 June



Kim and Kanye got engaged on her 33rd birthday in October

