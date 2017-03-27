Duchess Kate's former private secretary marries

The Duchess of Cambridge's former private secretary has tied the knot! Rebecca Deacon married fiancé Adam Priestley on Saturday in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, an exclusive venue only available to those with a direct link to the royal family. Rebecca, 34, wore a beautiful cowl-necked wedding gown with her hair swept back in an elegant up-do to celebrate her big day. Photos taken after the ceremony show the newlyweds being driven away from the venue, beaming together from the back of a chauffeur-driven car.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Rebecca Deacon married fiancé Adam Priestley in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on Saturday

Rebecca has worked for the royal family for the past ten years, and was appointed Kate's private secretary in 2012. Earlier this month, Kensington Palace confirmed she was stepping down from her post. A spokesperson said: "After a decade of service to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Rebecca Deacon will be stepping down as private secretary to the Duchess of Cambridge. She plans to leave the household in the summer. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past ten years and wish her well in the next phase of her career."

STORY: Prince George's new school revealed - get all the details

VIEW GALLERY

Rebecca worked as Kate's private secretary for five years

Rebecca was often seen by Kate's side at official events, and was considered to be the royal's right-hand woman. Her duties included organising official programmes and engagements, and ensuring Kate was briefed on who she would meet. Prior to joining William and Kate's team, Rebecca worked for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale. An insider previously told the Mirror: "She is the perfect companion because she is similar in age to Kate, is very organised and has lovely manners. She knows when to stand back and let Kate meet the public and when to step forward and introduce herself."

GALLERY: Celebrity couples who kissed and made up