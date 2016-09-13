Pippa Middleton steps out for charity day wearing dazzling engagement ring

Pippa Middleton was fifty shades of grey and chic during her latest outing. All eyes were on the bride-to-be on Monday as she stepped out wearing a Reiss jumpsuit and her stunning engagement ring to the BGC Annual Global Charity Day in London.

The 33-year-old was joining a host of stockbrokers on September 12 to negotiate deals for the charity day, held to honor the 659 employees who died in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Pippa looked chic in her grey one-piece and enormous diamond ring Photo: Getty Images

The $370 zip-front jumpsuit, by one of her sister Kate Middleton's fave labels and dubbed the "Maye," features a zip detail at the round neckline and has a fluid top layer. The piece is currently still available on the brand's website in various sizes in navy and khaki colors.

Get to know James Matthews: The man who has stolen Pippa Middleton's heart

The Duchess of Cambridge's little sibling paired her ensemble with a pale blue clutch and matching suede stilettos. However, her most dazzling accessory was that Art Deco-inspired Asscher cut diamond engagement ring, which was on full display as she answered calls at the charity event.

VIEW GALLERY

Duchess Kate's younger sister was raising money for charity Photo: Getty Images

Pippa's hedge fund manager fiancé James Matthews popped the question with the show-stopping ring during a romantic getaway in July. The pair briefly briefly dated in 2012 and rekindled their romance at the end of last year.

A LOOK AT PIPPA MIDDLETON'S BEST STYLE MOMENTS OF THE YEAR

Following news of their engagement said, "[I] couldn't be happier." Kate and her husband Prince William also shared their excitement, with a spokesman for Kensington Palace saying that they are both "absolutely delighted" for Pippa and James.