Royals from around the world come together for Filippos Lemos and Marianna Goulandris' big Greek society wedding

A royal affair. Shipping heir Filippos Lemos and jewelry designer Marianna Goulandris were married in a big fat Greek wedding that was attended by a slew of royal figures from across Europe and the Middle East. The Greek newlyweds hosted two kings, four queens, six crown princes and princesses, in addition to twelve princes and princesses at their lavish nuptials held on February 4.

Filippos Lemos and Marianna Goulandris' had one big fat royal wedding Photo: Instagram/@lilfortescue

Filippos and Marianna tied the knot at London’s Orthodox Cathedral of St. Sophia in the presence of royalty that included: Queen Sofia of Spain, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and their daughter Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, Crown Princess Katherine and Crown Prince Alexander of Yugoslavia, Empress Farah of Iran, Princess Beatrice of York and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg.

Naturally, a number of Greek royals were also in attendance for the society wedding, including King Constantine, Queen Anne Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Tatiana, Princess Irene, Prince and Princess Michael of Greece and Princess Olympia.

Marie-Chantal and her kids were among the guests Photo: Instagram/@pavlosgr1

While several royal figures filled the pews of the cathedral, others walked down the aisle with the bridal party. Queen Maxima’s daughters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane served as flower girls, while Prince Aristidis of Greece, Prince Pietro Moncada di Paterno, and Prince Salentin of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg were page boys.

Queen Maxima looked pretty in pink wearing a lace dress by Elie Saab to the ceremony. Likewise, Marie-Chantal added color to the festivities donning an emerald coat. The mom-of-five later changed for the reception into a frilled, floral frock. Sharing a picture from the party, Marie-Chantal wrote, “Yes what a fantastic night! @bea2502 @carosieber ❤ #filipposandmarianna.”

A video posted by Pavlos Crown Prince (@pavlosgr1) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:24am PST



The reception appears to have been held at Syon House in west London. Guests were treated to a performance by American musician Nile Rodgers. Marie-Chantal’s husband, Crown Prince Pavlos shared a video of their daughter Princess Olympia dancing up a storm at the reception alongside Nile. Olympia looked chic wearing a grey number to the party. Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy also looked elegant for the royal-studded party wearing a black gown.