Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer wedding dress revealed - prepare to be surprised Bee Shaffer tied the knot with Francesco Carrozzini in Italy

Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini have exchanged vows all over again! A few days after officiating their marriage in Long Island, New York, the couple celebrated their nuptials with a ceremony in Italy - and the bride looked absolutely sensational. Anna Wintour's daughter was stylish as ever in an ivory coloured V-neck lace gown, which featured a midi-length skirt and a cinched waistline. She wore a matching lace veil, a cross necklace and delicate gold strappy sandals. Not to be outdone in the style stakes, the groom put on a handsome display in a navy double-breasted suit with brown loafers.

Bee Shaffer has married Francesco Carrozzini for a second time in Italy

The second intimate church ceremony took place in Portofino, where only a handful of close friends and family attended. This is the first time the newlyweds have been spotted since getting married. It is thought that the first wedding will be covered in the new issue of Vogue. Bee and Francesco, the son of late Vogue Italia Editor-in-Chief Franca Sozzani, first announced their engagement in March 2017. Although they are the children of two of fashion's most influential women, the couple managed to keep their relationship relatively private.

It is believed the lovebirds met through their mothers, who were close friends for many years after each landing their magazine editor roles in 1988. Anna wrote a heartfelt tribute when Franca passed away following a year-long illness in December, describing her friend as "the hardest-working person I have known". The pair both pursued careers in the entertainment sector; Bee works as a segment producer at US talk show Late Night with Seth Myers, while Francesco is a film director and photographer, and has directed music videos for the likes of Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.

