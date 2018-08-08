Millie Mackintosh had a SECOND wedding outfit and was totally inspired by Bianca Jagger 70s style for the wife of Hugo Taylor…

On Tuesday evening, Millie Mackintosh shared the most stunning pictures of her official wedding service held at Chelsea Town Hall and we still can’t get over how fabulous they are. Uploading the shots to her hugely popular Instagram account, the former Made in Chelsea star opted for a slightly more low-key look that could be straight out of a fashion magazine. The 29-year-old wore a white suit which featured voluminous, trumpet sleeves and a peplum waist, with matching tailored trousers by Les Heroines. She added a wide-brimmed, 70s style hat and carried a beautiful bouquet laden with brightly coloured peonies. Millie, who is quite the fashionista, shared a picture of her full outfit and wrote 'Bianca Forever' in reference to Bianca Jagger's wedding outfit which was clearly the inspiration from behind the look. Bianca famously married Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger in 1971 and her chic ensemble is widely regarded as one of the most iconic bridal looks of all time.

Millie opted for a suit and white hat

The fashion designer married Hugo Taylor in June, at Whithurst Park in West Sussex.

Millie and Hugo had their official wedding service at Chelsea Town Hall

The sumptuous wedding photographs were taking by Hugo's uncle, Richard, and HELLO! was invited inside their stunning nuptials.

Bianca Jagger was Millie's inspiration

Millie reflected on the wonderful day, remarking "Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he's the love of my life." She added: "It's been everything we dreamed of times a thousand," Hugo added. "I've never been happier."

HELLO! covered Millie and Hugo's wonderful wedding

We loved Millie's dress – a bespoke creation by Kate Halfpenny.

Loading the player...

It came with 'double bubble' sleeves which were detachable, and the fitness fanatic removed them for the evening celebrations.

MORE: The best wedding guest dresses for under £100

Amongst her bridesmaids and pageboys, was her family pug, Mabel. "It wouldn’t be right to get married without Mabel," smiled Millie. "She’s one of the family."

READ: The affordable bridesmaid dress edit