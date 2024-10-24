Pippa Middleton was sister Kate's doppelganger in lace wedding guest dress and princess curls

While the Princess of Wales was in her baby bubble at home with her eldest son Prince George, her sister Pippa Middleton joined her husband Prince William at a wedding in King's Lynn.

James Meade and Lady Laura Marsham got married at The Parish Church of St. Nicholas in Gayton on 14 September 2013. Pippa was the picture of elegance in a teal fit and flare dress by Tabitha Webb with a fit-and-flare silhouette, sheer lace sleeves and plain waist panels.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Pippa Middleton channelled her sister at James Meade's wedding © Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales is known for her stunning curls

She teamed it with navy heels, a box clutch by Tory Burch and a feathered fascinator secured in her Kate-inspired hairstyle. Bearing a striking resemblance to her royal sister, Pippa styled her long brunette hair in Kate's trademark bouncy curls that billowed past her shoulders in the wind, while her beauty look remained natural and glowing.

Pippa's relationship with Tabitha Webb

Four years later, Pippa teamed up with the designer Tabitha to create a dress and scarf to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation’s London to Brighton bike race.

The white frock featured a pink floral print, capped sleeves, a fitted waist and a knee-length skirt, and Tabitha suggested it would be perfect for occasions such as weddings.

"I'm really honoured to be a part of such an amazing project," she said.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Pippa throughout the designing process and we are delighted with the outcome. The dress is perfect for the summer – either worn with a denim jacket and pumps for a casual look or dressed up with heels for a special occasion."

Pippa's 'thick skin'

© Getty Pippa Middleton looked stunning as Kate's bridesmaid

Perhaps Pippa's most memorable wedding outfit was the Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress she wore at the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal wedding in 2011.

However, Pippa admitted she didn't "understand" the media attention surrounding the dress and opened up about developing a "thick skin" after her sister shot to fame for being William's girlfriend in the early 2000s.

"I have had a few years of being in the public eye and I have developed something of a thick skin," she told the Daily Mail.

© Getty Images Pippa discussed the impact of the media attention on herself and her now-husband James Matthews

"But managing it all on my own has been quite hard. I have quite a lot thrown at me, such as being followed by people hiding behind cars and jumping out with cameras. It can be unnerving."

Speaking of her and her then-fiancé James Matthews' security concerns, she added: "There's always something cropping up and that has to be managed on my own. It's been a real eye-opener for James. There have been quite a few hurdles to negotiate."

