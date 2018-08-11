EXCLUSIVE: Blue's Simon Webbe marries Ayshen Kemal in lavish ceremony Congratulations to the happy couple!

Blue singer Simon Webbe is officially married, HELLO! can confirm. The former Strictly star tied the knot with his beautiful bride Ayshen Kemal in a lavish ceremony at a luxury London hotel this afternoon, in front of guests including his Blue bandmates Lee Ryan, Antony Costa and Duncan James.

The couple, who began dating three years ago, were the picture of happiness on their big day – which they began planning after Simon popped the question over a romantic dinner on holiday in Jamaica last February.

Simon Webbe and Ayshen Kemal have tied the knot

Also present to witness the pair become husband and wife was Love Island's Jack Fowler, who Simon is now managing.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony about why they are the perfect match, Simon told HELLO!: "She's like a female me, and vice versa." The 40-year-old also shared his excitement about their nuptials on Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of himself and Ayshen together, adding the caption: "24 hours to go before we say I do."

The couple have been together for three years

Meanwhile, Ayshen reminisced on their engagement party in the lead up to their big day. The lifestyle blogger posted a video of herself and Simon singing together, writing: "A year ago we were celebrating our engagement. This time next week we'll be married."

Like her new husband, Ayshen has also experienced a pop career, as a member of girl group Fe-Nix. She has since gone on to qualify as a makeup artist and also works as a PA on an investment bank trading floor.

Like her new husband, Ayshen has also experienced a pop career, as a member of girl group Fe-Nix. She has since gone on to qualify as a makeup artist and also works as a PA on an investment bank trading floor.