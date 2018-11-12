Casualty star Sunetra Sarker marries long-term partner Scott Carey - see wedding snap The couple have known each other since 1991

Congratulations to Casualty actress Sunetra Sarker! The 45-year-old, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Brendan Cole in 2014, has married her long-term partner Scott Carey after six years of dating. Taking to her Instagram page, Sunetra recently shared a picture from their big day which saw the couple share a sweet embrace as husband and wife. "We went to college together in 1991 and reconnected in 2012 - and have been together ever since," the star told HELLO! after the wedding.

Friends and fans rushed to post lovely messages, with one saying: "Lovely picture and couple. What a wonderful day! Many congratulations to you both." Another wrote: "Congratulations, you both look stunning Xx." A third post read: "Just gorgeous! The pair of you! What a beautiful day just filled with so much love and laughter!" A fourth follower added: "Congratulations to you both!! I’m so so happy for you. I wish you all the best for your future together and I hope it’s full of happiness as you both deserve it."

The wedding comes two years after Sunetra - who has also starred in Ackley Bridge and Broadchurch - revealed she would not marry "just to prove to other people" that the couple are happy. "Scott and I were friends all through college and met again by chance after we were both divorced," she said in 2016 via Belfast Telegraph. "It was like a thunderbolt for us both at that reunion and we had such a connection, we knew we'd be together forever."

She added: "I feel married, but, although I have a yearning to call Scott my husband, I don't want a wedding just to prove to other people how happy we are. Also, part of me worries it might jinx or ruin things in some way and make us take our relationship for granted." Sunetra was previously married to Nick Corfield for ten years; the former couple share a 17-year-old son together caleld Noah.

