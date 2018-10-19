Ex-Hollyoaks star and Oscar winner Rachel Shenton confirms she's married Chris Overton The couple won an award for The Silent Child this year

Congratulations are in order! Former Hollyoaks stars Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton have married. The couple, who won an Academy Award earlier this year for their short film The Silent Child, tied the knot in a private ceremony over the summer - eight years after they first met on the set of the popular Channel 4 soap. "We got married not that long ago in amongst all the madness," the actress told The Sun. "It was a very private event, we wanted to keep it private, but I am so happy though."

The two met back in 2010, when Rachel starred as Mitzeee Minniver on the soap, while Chris took on the role of Liam McAllister. Despite the success during awards season, the pair remain pretty grounded. "I mean, Chris and I are a bit boring and normal so I don't think it has changed that much day to day really," she added. "But it has certainly changed us creatively in terms of what we want to do and the meetings we've found ourselves in and doors that have been opened."

The Silent Child tells the story of a profoundly deaf four-year-old called Libby (Maisie Sly), who lives in a silent world until a social worker, played by Rachel, teaches her how to communicate through sign language. Rachel, who hails from Stoke-on-Trent, was inspired to write the story by her father, who went deaf two years before he died, when she was just 14. During her acceptance speech, Rachel touchingly used sign language. Of that moment, she said on GMB: "It's still surreal that they [Oscars] belong to us... I didn't regret signing [my acceptance speech], but was worried I wouldn't manage to sign it all. But I managed. It was a close subject to my heart."

