Downton Abbey actor Allen Leech and US star Jessica Blair Herman made sure they were surrounded by the nearest and dearest on their big day - including several celebrity friends! Their beautiful outdoor wedding, which was exclusively covered in this week's HELLO!, was attended by Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery - who played Lady Mary Crawley in the period drama - and Dan Stevens (Matthew Crawley) as well as Golden Globe winner, Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek. The lovely couple, who got engaged on Valentine's Day last year after one year of dating, tied the knot on 5 January, at Alisal Ranch and Resort in California's Santa Ynez Valley.

Allen Leech and Jessica Blair Herman with their close friends Credit: Corbin Gurkin

Allen, who is due to reprise his role of Tom Branson in the big screen version of Downton Abbey, confessed the day was made all the more special thanks to his guests. "The people I work with on that show are like family, and the messages and congratulations were so heartfelt and numerous," the Irish star told HELLO! of his beloved co-stars. "At the rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding Michelle gave a surprise speech, which was a message from Hugh Bonneville [Allen's on-screen father-in-law], who unfortunately couldn't make it over for the wedding," he added. "It was so heartfelt and beautiful, giving advice for having me as a son-in-law, which had everyone laughing."

Of Beauty and the Beast star Dan, who now lives in LA and attended with his wife Susie, Allen shared: "The first time I saw Dan was after I walked up the aisle and turned around. I saw his face and a beaming smile." Other well-known names witnessing the couple's big day were Allen's co-stars in Bohemian Rhapsody, among them Rami, who won a Golden Globe the day after the wedding for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and Rami's partner Lucy Boynton, who stars as his long-term love in the film, in which Allen plays Freddie's manager Paul Prenter.

Former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele stepped up to sing at the alfresco ceremony when the string quartet they had booked could not perform due to the rain. "Everyone rallied round, the weather only made the day more epic," explained 37-year-old Allen. "Darren and Lea are such great people and great friends, and they said, 'Absolutely no problem' when we told them the situation. We grabbed a guitar and they ended up singing the music for our ceremony."

Also present were the bride's close friends, including Once Upon a Time star Jennifer Morrison, former NSync singer Lance Bass and former Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Bohemian Rhapsody actor and former EastEnders star Ben Hardy was also in attendance. He was joined by Dana Meyer, Gwilym Lee – who plays Brian May in Bohemian Rhapsody, producer Denis O'Sullivan and actor Joe Mazzello.

Photographer credits: Corbin Gurkin

