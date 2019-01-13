Exclusive: Inside Downton Abbey star Allen Leech and Jessica Blair Herman's star-studded wedding The happy couple tied the knot in California

Downton Abbey and Bohemian Rhapsody actor Allen Leech and US actress Jessica Blair Herman have shared their wedding day, exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The ceremony on 5 January, at Alisal Ranch and Resort in California’s Santa Ynez Valley, was attended by Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens as well as Golden Globe winner, Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek. Telling how they had imagined blue skies and balmy temperatures for their wedding at which the bride’s mother officiated, Irish actor Allen told HELLO!, "It ended up being something quite different. When you get married in California you expect sunshine, but a little bit of Ireland blew over on the day and we had some heavy rain." Yet it was the unpredictable weather that only added to the magic of the day as they reveal how wedding guests and former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele stepped up to sing at the alfresco ceremony when the string quartet they had booked could not perform due to the rain.

Allen Leech and Jessica Blair Herman on their special day Credit: Corbin Gurkin

MORE: The best photos of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

"Everyone rallied round, the weather only made the day more epic," said 37-year-old Allen. "Darren and Lea are such great people and great friends, and they said, 'Absolutely no problem' when we told them the situation. We grabbed a guitar and they ended up singing the music for our ceremony." Allen, who is due to reprise his role of Tom Branson in the big screen version of Downton Abbey, told the magazine, "Everyone said they had never been to a wedding where everyone was singing before the bride had even arrived."

READ: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper's hair transformation - see her first fringe

For all the famous faces in the congregation there was no doubt who was the leading lady as Jessica, 32, whose acting credits include US TV shows The People v OJ: American Crime Story, Modern Family and New Girl, made her entrance in a show-stopping Monique Lhuillier gown with Yves Saint Laurent heels. "That moment of seeing Jessica, oh my God, it was magical. It will stay with me forever," said Allen who wore a deep navy Armani suit with burgundy bowtie. The bride told of her love for Allen: "As soon as I met him there was a sense of ease and comfort, that I knew marriage would be uncomplicated and beautiful with him."

Photographer credits: Corbin Gurkin

To read the full story, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 14 January