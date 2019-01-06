Exclusive: Downton Abbey star Allen Leech marries actress Jessica Blair Herman The happy couple were joined by many of their famous friends on their special day

Downton Abbey star Allen Leech has married American actress Jessica Blair Herman in an idyllic ceremony on an exclusive estate in Santa Barbara, HELLO! can reveal. The newlyweds managed to keep their wedding plans under wraps sharing them only with close family and friends including Allen's Downton Abbey co-stars Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens who attended the nuptials. Other well-known names witnessing the couple's big day on January 5 were former Glee stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss as well as Golden Globe nominee Rami Malek who plays Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (in which Allen stars as Freddie's manager Paul Prenter). The couple revealed their engagement last Valentine's Day when the popular actor wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day @jessicablairherman First one as a fiance! Thank you for saying yes and for making me the happiest."

Allen Leech and Jessica Blair Herman have tied the knot

Jessica, whose acting credits include US TV shows American Crime Story, Modern Family and New Girl, posted a snap of Allen kissing her face on Instagram. She wrote: “The day you proposed was one of the best days but every day with you is my favorite. I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day @therealleech!” While the Irish actor, who played Tom Branson in the hit period TV drama and will reprise the role in the big-screen version out later this year, announced the engagement news on 14 February he said the proposal happened some time ago. Now just a year on they have become husband and wife.

