The Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress is on the move

It's hard to believe that it's been just over a year since Prince Harry married his gorgeous bride, and the stunning day will always be firmly etched in our minds; from the brilliant sunshine on 19 May to the moment the Duchess of Sussex appeared on the steps of St. George's Chapel. Well, now the stunning bridal party outfits will be on display in Scotland for the very first time! From 14 June, the special exhibition A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. So if you are in the area, it's going to be seriously worth a look.

The standout item in the exhibit has to be Meghan's wedding dress. With its stunning boat-neckline bodice and slim-fit shape, the gown fast became iconic, created especially for the Duchess by British designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director at Givenchy. It will appear alongside her silk, five-metre-long veil which was held in place by THAT diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, presented to Meghan by the Queen. Plus, there will even be a replica of the bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers.

Not to be left out, Harry's wedding suit will be there too! The prince wore a frock coat uniform of the Household Cavalry (the Blues and Royals), specially commissioned for the occasion and made by tailors at Dege and Skinner on Savile Row. He has loaned an identical uniform to the exhibition, which includes a single-breasted blue doeskin jacket and the trousers, officially called overalls, made from a blue and black barathea.

There will also be a pre-wedding recording for visitors, where the royal pair discuss their wedding plans, including the choice of outfits, music and flowers. Harry said: "I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it's one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms. It's one of my favourites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day."

For cuteness overload, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's page and bridesmaid outfits will be on show too. George wore a miniature version of Harry's look, while bridesmaid Charlotte wore a high-waisted ivory silk dress designed by Clare, too.

The exhibition runs until 6 October, with tickets and information available on rct.uk.