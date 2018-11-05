You can now buy a version of Meghan's Stella McCartney wedding reception dress for £35 The resemblance is uncanny

When the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry back in May, she blew us all away in her show stopping Givenchy wedding dress. It was the perfect dress for Meghan and received rave reviews from fashion fans. Hours later - when she changed into her second wedding dress for her reception at Frogmore House - we all gasped over the Stella McCartney creation. The white halterneck dress was ultra elegant, sexy but not revealing, modern but classic, and could be worn as a wedding dress without looking like you're trying to emulate being a Princess.

Unfortunately to call upon Stella to create you a custom version would set you back literally thousands and that's sadly just not realistic, right? Well, not all is lost. We've scoured the net and found an incredible dupe that will only set you back under £35. Aptly named The Royal Debut Dress, American site Fashion Nova, has created the $45 gown and it looks nearly identical.

Made from stretchy material, it hugs the figure and is fully lined, giving you an extra layer of warmth if you did choose it for a wedding this chilly season or just a Christmas cocktail party. Catering to all, it comes in a total of eight sizes ranging from XS to 3X (three sizes larger than XL) and has already received consistent 5 star reviews.

Of course Meghan famously styled her reception dress with Aquazzura cream pointed pumps and Princess Diana's jaw dropping aquamarine cocktail ring but really, the plain design would go with anything that takes your fancy whether that's bright shoes and a bright clutch, flats, statement earrings or a range of sparkling festive-ready bangles.

Whatever you decide, if your eyes are on the stellar prize, you better be quick - sizes are predictably selling out fast.