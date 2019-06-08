Meghan Markle's fashion accessory we almost missed at Trooping the Colour Did you spot it?

The UK was hugely excited to see the Duchess of Sussex on Saturday, as she made a surprise appearance at Trooping the Colour. Looking sensational as always, the new mum kept her stunning outfit simple - rocking one of her favourite tones - navy blue. Her bespoke Givenchy ensemble was designed by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller. We particularly loved her set of accessories; a sleek cocktail hat, a peacock blue Givenchy Mini Pocket Quilted Bag and some glimmering emerald-cut earrings. But we almost missed her leather gloves! Made in a midi length finishing just below her elbows, they were very chic and it's not an item the royal is often seen with.

Meghan wore gloves during Trooping the Colour (I images)

The former Suits star rode in a carriage with Prince Harry, sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall, and looked in great spirits as she waved to the crowds of royal well-wishers.As she held up her hand, we couldn't help but notice a third ring on her wedding ring finger.

WATCH: Meghan and Kate at Trooping the Colour 2019

The delicate pave-set band was nestled alongside her engagement and wedding rings. Could this be a push present from Harry? Push presents are often given after a birth and are normally in the form of jewellery, so you never know!

This is Meghan's second Trooping the Colour and we remember her debut last year like it was yesterday. She attended the display just weeks after her royal wedding in 2018 and stunned in an incredible pale pink Carolina Herrera outfit, with a dazzling off-the-shoulder neckline which many commented was reminiscent of her wedding gown. She wore her famous dark mane in loose curls and added a disc-style hat by royal favourite Philip Treacy, as well as carrying a CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan clutch.

