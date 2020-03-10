Louise Pentland has said she is "so thrilled" after announcing her engagement to her partner Liam O'Neill in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. Liam proposed to the lifestyle vlogger during a family holiday to Walt Disney World in February, and he found a special way to pay tribute to her two daughters – Darcy, eight, and Pearl, two – when designing her engagement ring.

The gold engagement ring features a stunning oval diamond and a diamond-encrusted band, with Darcy and Pearl's birthstones – diamond and garnet – set on the inside of the band. "I wanted to include Darcy and Pearl so I had their birthstones [diamond and garnet] set inside the band," Liam told HELLO!, revealing that he had worked with former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and his diamond business, Eden Rocks, for several months to design the sparkler.

Louise revealed her eldest daughter is almost as excited about the wedding as she is, and will have a special role in their ceremony. "Pearl is too young to understand but Darcy is so happy. When she found out she gave me a big cuddle and said: 'Oh Mummy, I'm going to be a bridesmaid,'" she said.

Louise's engagement ring is from Spencer Matthews' company, Eden Rocks

The couple also shared the details of Liam's proposal, which Liam said he had been planning since Louise booked the holiday almost two years ago. "I decided to propose on the holiday as soon as Louise had booked it; it's her favourite place in the world," Liam tells us. "Darcy always used to say to me: 'You should propose to my mummy at Disney World.'"

The ring has Louise's daughter's birthstones set inside the band

Louise added: "Disney World is my happy place. I knew it was on the cards for us at some point, but I didn't see this coming at all. Liam smashed it."

