7 of the best men's engagement rings for a Leap Year proposal From diamond bands to understated engagement rings

Planning to take advantage of the Leap Year and surprise your other half with a proposal? Traditionally, 29 February – which occurs only once every four years – is the date when women were allowed to pop the question, with many ladies still following the Bachelor's Day tradition to this day. Pink famously proposed to her now-husband Carey Hart at a motocross race in 2005, while Kristen Bell celebrated marriage equality by asking Dax Shepard to marry her via Twitter in 2009.

Whether you're planning to follow suit or simply want your fiancé to also have a special piece of jewellery to celebrate your engagement just like Ed Sheeran did after getting engaged to Cherry Seaborn, we've rounded up some of the best men's engagement rings he won't be able to refuse…

The jewellery designer who created Princess Beatrice's bespoke engagement ring also has a collection of men's jewellery, including this sterling silver ring which tapers to a point at both ends. Available in both silver and gold, at £150 it makes a stylish and affordable men's engagement ring.

Who says only women love diamonds? This 18-carat white gold ring features a diamond set in the band, and is also available in rose gold, yellow gold and platinum.

For an understated token of your love, you can't go wrong with this Tom Wood classic sterling silver ring, available online at Selfridges.

We love the effect of the mixed metals on this men's ring, which features a brushed palladium band with 9ct gold on the borders and reverse. You can also choose rose gold for a modern alternative.

Proving diamonds aren't just a girls' best friend, this 18ct rose gold ring features a subtle touch of sparkle courtesy of a 0.16ct diamond stone set in the band.

Featuring a double groove design and two black central diamonds, this titanium ring is edgy and unusual, perfect for an alternative to a more traditional engagement ring.

How could he say no to this timeless Vera Wang ring? Set with a row of glistening diamonds, it features blue sapphires on the inside of the band, and will be a piece he'll wear forever.

