Jenna Dewan has announced her engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee – just months after finalising her divorce from ex-husband Channing Tatum. The heavily pregnant actress and dancer shared a stunning photo on Instagram on Tuesday evening, where her massive diamond engagement ring was on full display. Gushing about her new fiancé, Jenna captioned a sweet photo of the two of them: "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart." Steve shared the same image on his own Instagram account, which he captioned: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged!

Jenna's beautiful oval-shaped diamond ring, which was set across a thin gold band, was designed by Steve and Jenna's close friend, actress Nikki Reid. The Twilight star also shared the image of their announcement from her sustainable jewellery brand, Bayou With Love, which she captioned: "An honor to be a very small part of this special moment. I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic. I might be biased, but that ring is gorgeoussssss! Steve, making this with you was such a beautiful experience. Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do."

Jenna Dewan shared the moment Steve Kazee proposed

The happy couple went public with their romance in November 2018, just days after Jenna officially filed for divorce from Channing – who she was married to for almost nine years. Soon after, she announced that she was expecting her first child with Steve, which is due imminently. The Step Up actress also shares daughter Everly, six, with Channing, who is now dating singer Jessie J.

On Valentine's Day, Jenna gushed about the love of her life in a heartfelt post on Instagram. She wrote: "You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what I could've expected or imagined, and every day I am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you. I've told you a thousand times and I'll tell you again… Thank you for finding me I am the luckiest girl alive."

